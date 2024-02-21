Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Business Expo is the local business promotion and networking event for Bedford, and is free to attend. It aims to showcase all kinds of local businesses. Whether you’re a new start-up or a long-established business, everyone is welcome.

Following the resounding success of last year’s event, which earned Bedford Radio the Silver Award for Business Innovation at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards, anticipation is high for an even larger and more impactful event this year. With around 50 businesses, organisations, and local charities exhibiting to more than 250 attendees last year, the Expo promises to be a dynamic promotion of Bedford’s local businesses.

The Expo will be returning to King’s House, Ampthill Road (MK42 9AZ) on Tuesday 12th March, from 10am to 3pm. Bookings for stalls are now open, including special rates for charities and new businesses, and is a great opportunity for businesses to gain exposure.

Bedford Business Expo is free to attend, and you can register on Eventbrite.

Supporting local businesses is a great part of Bedford Radio’s mission as the local radio station for Bedford. Bedford Radio operates as a community-driven initiative, serving the people of Bedford Borough by showcasing the diverse communities and organisations that make Bedford great. The Business Expo aims to provide the opportunity for local people to create and strengthen connections, and to bring businesses together to discuss what they do.

Martin Steers, Bedford Radio’s Founder and Station Manager, said, ‘We received so much great positive feedback last year so of course we wanted to do it again. Supporting local Bedford businesses, charities and the local community is what we're all about, and we want to also use this event as an opportunity to showcase Bedford Radio and who we are as the local radio station for the great town of Bedford.’

