Bedford Radio marks DAB launch with a manifesto: local radio for Bedford

The manifesto sets out what makes Bedford Radio the distinctive local radio station for Bedford:

Bedford Radio comes from the local communityAll our presenters live in Bedford or have a strong connection with Bedford, and we have our studios in the town centre. Bedford Radio supports the local communityWe provide a showcase and platform for Bedford’s vibrant culture, diverse community groups, and independent businesses. Bedford Radio is a voluntary, not-for profit local radio station Our presenters and other volunteers do it because they are passionate about radio, and about the local community; we are not in it for the money! Bedford Radio is open to everyone Anyone can get involved and become a presenter or volunteer on Bedford Radio - there’s no charge, and full training is given.

The official DAB launch marks a new era for Bedford Radio. From Friday, there will be a regular Drivetime show every weekday from 4pm to 6pm, hosted by a rotating team of presenters. The schedule will be expanded further across daytime as more presenters join the station.

Bedford Radio, John Kell (left) and Martin Steers (right)

Founder and Station Manager Martin Steers said; “As a team all our volunteers are passionate about Bedford, providing great entertainment to the town, informing people about what’s going on with community groups, events, & local businesses, and engaging our listeners into getting involved.”

Also starting on Friday is the new Community Noticeboard, sponsored by the Harpur Trust. Every hour a message will be broadcast to promote a local charity or community group in Bedford. Any charity or community group can apply, and the service is free of charge.

Listeners who are new to Bedford Radio will be able to get acquainted with many of its presenters in a special programme, Welcome to Bedford Radio, broadcast at 12 noon on Friday and presented by Bedford Radio’s founder and Station Manager, Martin Steers. The show will be repeated at 6pm on the same day, ahead of our regular Friday evening schedule of programming.