For over 60 years the Bedford Marianettes have been putting on musical theatre performances in Bedford, but with rising costs and having recently lost its main storage location – the future of the group is looking increasingly uncertain.

This half term the group will be holding a fundraising West End Proms concert to try and save the society for future generations.

Musical theatre brings joy to so many and the Bedford Marianettes hopes to continue to offer performance opportunities for both adults and children across the region.

In an effort to keep the group going this February it will be perform The West End Proms – a night at the musicals full of song, dance and even a live band.

“The Marianettes have been in Bedford for years, we can't lose the group now,” said musical director Leigh Smith.

“For this special performance everyone is giving their time for free, from the performers to the live musicians and even the tech team, because every single one of us want to see musical theatre thriving in Bedford.”

It is looking positive for the group with performances of the fundraising concert already sold out, and only a few tickets remaining for the Thursday evening.

The show not only showcases the best in local talent, but there is something for everyone with songs and dances from a variety of musicals including Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, Wicked, Hairspray, Guys and Dolls and more.

Tickets for the fundraising concert are available now from the box office: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/marianettes