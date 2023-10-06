Award winning playwright’s latest play takes to the stage at The Place in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Splinter by award-winning playwright Martha Loader is set to embark on a UK wide tour this October. Presented by Play Nicely Theatre, Loader’s latest play movingly depicts the story of a couple facing memory loss and its impact on their lifelong relationship.

Following her recent win at the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting Martha Loader’s poignant new play is directed by Amy Wyllie and explores the ordinary yet heart-breaking experience of one partner's early onset dementia. It focuses on Maggie and Jac, once an ordinary couple now facing extraordinary challenges, as Maggie starts forgetting things she shouldn't at her young age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her inspiration for writing the play Martha Loader said “Splinter originated as a short play, which was turned into a full-length script during lockdown and then, after a series of conversations I undertook with people affected by dementia, it was workshopped over the course of a week last year. We're now delighted to be touring the full production this autumn.

Two women - one with her arms around the other

“I wanted to write something about dementia, having lost friends and family to it. This was, in part, to try to understand how it must feel to experience these changes in memory and perception, and how that affects the people who love you most. Hopefully this is a truthful representation of dementia – the sadness and heartbreak of it all, as well as the love and laughter that comes out of such experiences.”

Ahead of rehearsals beginning, Amy Wyllie, director of acclaimed productions like The Velveteen Rabbit, said "I'm really looking forward to digging down into the intricacies of these two women's relationship and showing how it gently unravels.”

Produced by Play Nicely Theatre and starring Henri Merriam, Caroline Rippin and Sarah Livingstone Splinter sheds light on the deep human bonds of love and partnership put to the test. With empathy and care, it examines the pain of watching someone you love start to disappear before your eyes.

Splinter tours to The Place in Bedford on Wednesday, October 18.