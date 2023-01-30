Award winning physical theatre and circus artist visits The Place in Bedford

An award winning physical theatre performer is set to visit Bedford next month.

Unbroken is the debut solo performance by physical theatre and circus artist, Nikki Rummer.

One bittersweet Christmas, three generations of the Rummer family are summoned home for one last gathering. Told through the eyes of a daughter, Unbroken weaves fragments of memories into the body of one performer as a dark, previously buried secret finds its way to the surface.

Combining her talent for storytelling and her unique movement language inspired by her acrobatics, gymnastics and capoeira practice, Nikki tells a very personal story with universal resonance.

Age guidance 16+. Contains references to sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Supported by The Lowry, Salford; Watermans Arts Centre, London; Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry; The Place, London; London International Mime Festival, London; Arts Council England.