On the Wings of a Wire Bird exhibition by Sophie Gresswell soars into The Higgins Bedford
Bedfordshire multi-disciplinary artist Sophie Gresswell is bringing her upcoming exhibition On the Wings of a Wire Bird to The Higgins Bedford
It will feature a rich tapestry of mixed heritage through an array of artworks inspired from Bedfordshire as well as a residency to Sophie’s grandfather’s birthplace on the island of St Helena – a remote British island in the South Atlantic.
The free exhibition – running from February 3 to June 9 – will showcase three main paintings, depicting three ‘saint’ women. It will also feature large-scale poetry, embodying the thoughts of Commonwealth communities.
There’ll also be a poetry event – details to be announced on The Higgins Bedford website
Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “On the Wings of a Wire Bird by Sophie Gresswell is a compelling exploration of our shared heritage and the diverse journeys that have shaped our community. It is a call for reflection, understanding, and unity."