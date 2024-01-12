On the Wings of a Wire Bird exhibition by Sophie Gresswell soars into The Higgins Bedford

It will run from February to June

Bedfordshire multi-disciplinary artist Sophie Gresswell is bringing her upcoming exhibition On the Wings of a Wire Bird to The Higgins Bedford

It will feature a rich tapestry of mixed heritage through an array of artworks inspired from Bedfordshire as well as a residency to Sophie’s grandfather’s birthplace on the island of St Helena – a remote British island in the South Atlantic.

The free exhibition – running from February 3 to June 9 – will showcase three main paintings, depicting three ‘saint’ women. It will also feature large-scale poetry, embodying the thoughts of Commonwealth communities.

On the Wings of a Wire bird by Sophie Gresswell will be at The Higgins Bedford from February 3 to June 9 (Picture: Sophie Gresswell)

There’ll also be a poetry event – details to be announced on The Higgins Bedford website