Hockney and Freud among exhibits at The Higgins Bedford

The Higgins Bedford is hosting a major new exhibition celebrating outstanding British art of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Changing Times: A Century of Modern British Art will be the first large-scale exhibition since the reopening of The Higgins Bedford.

The show will be spread over three galleries, and will bring together around 100 works from two important collections – Bedford’s own Cecil Higgins Collection and the Ingram Collection of Modern British and Contemporary Art.

Eric Ravilious, Observer's Post, watercolour and graphite, 1939 (Image courtesy The Trustees of The Cecil Higgins Art Gallery/The Higgins Bedford)

They’ll be art from the likes of Eric Ravilious, Edward Bawden and Paul Nash as well as Elisabeth Frink, David Hockney and Lucian Freud.

Changing Times is curated by James Russell, previously curator of Eric Ravilious and Edward Bawden at Dulwich Picture Gallery.

The exhibition is accompanied by a major new book – Revisiting Modern British Art.