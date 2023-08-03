A diverse group of local artists have created an exciting new book of illustrations that reimagines the High Street. Copies are free to participants at a big drawing event in Bedford

In Spring 2023, The Circus of Illustration commissioned a collection of new illustrations inspired by Bedford’s High Street. They worked with experienced and aspiring artists linked to Bedford, pairing them as mentors and mentees to nurture the creative industry in the town.

The result is an imaginative collection of original artwork that will be available as a stunning limited edition printed book. These zines will be free to all who participate at their launch event on Saturday 19 August 2023. Pop by the Harpur Square in Bedford between 11am and 3pm to join in by drawing your vision of the High Street. Be as inventive as you like! Get creative and you’ll be rewarded with a copy of this beautiful book. This event is suitable for everyone.

Kristina Bullen from the Circus of Illustration says, “We’re collaboratively drawing our dream High Street? I’d like a dinosaur petting zoo. Like a cat cafe for a baby triceratops.”

Drawing Bedford Together

For a preview of Drawing Bedford Together, visit https://www.circusofillustration.com/drawing-bedford-together.html

This project has been made possible through the Bedford High Street Heritage Action Zone programme thanks to funding from Historic England, Bedford Borough Council, SEMLEP and Bedford BID.