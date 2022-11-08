News you can trust since 1845

Bedford Camera Club takes top spot at Bedfordshire photographic competition - for the first time in 25 years

It’s the first time the club has won since 1997

By John GoughContributor
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 3:49pm
Up and Over by Bedford Camera Club Member Cliff Harvey
Bedford Camera Club is number one in Bedfordshire – and that’s official.

Eleven clubs took part in the recent Bedfordshire Invitational Photographic Competition – and Bedford came out top. It is the first time the club has won the competition since 1997.

Vaughan Dean, club president, called the win remarkable. He said: “There are some strong photography clubs in the area, and as a result, the standard in this competition has always been very high. This win shows how much Bedford Camera Club has improved over the past few years. It now has a record membership and more of our members are getting involved in competitions.”

The club holds six internal competitions each year where members can hone and test their skills. The club meets every Tuesday during the season; contact details can be found on the website or Facebook.

