Bedford Camera Club takes top spot at Bedfordshire photographic competition - for the first time in 25 years

Up and Over by Bedford Camera Club Member Cliff Harvey

Bedford Camera Club is number one in Bedfordshire – and that’s official.

Eleven clubs took part in the recent Bedfordshire Invitational Photographic Competition – and Bedford came out top. It is the first time the club has won the competition since 1997.

Vaughan Dean, club president, called the win remarkable. He said: “There are some strong photography clubs in the area, and as a result, the standard in this competition has always been very high. This win shows how much Bedford Camera Club has improved over the past few years. It now has a record membership and more of our members are getting involved in competitions.”