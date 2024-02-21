And the winners are: Bedford creative writing competition to host award event at the Quarry Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bedford Competition is an international creative writing competition for short stories and poetry. Based in Bedford, it is a not-for-profit organisation with our proceeds donated to local and national charities promoting literacy.

Come along to the Presentation of Awards Event for the 2023 Competition at the Quarry Theatre, Bedford the evening of the March 15.

Free admission. Join us and hear the judges' choices and listen to winning stories and poems read by local actors. All are welcome, bar facilities will be available.

The competition is run annually from May to October and we are now finalising the 2023 results from the 2000 entries from around the world.

Our judges are selecting the prize winners ready for announcement at our Prize Awards show at the Quarry Theatre Bedford There will be Prizes awarded for overall short story and poetry winners, prizes for young writers and for local Bedford writers.

This year we are supporting The Ridgeway School providing education for those with disabilities. International Refugee Trust aiding families in distress and BDCPS, a charity helping people with cerebral palsy.

A Ridgeway School team member said: “Thank you. We would love to purchase some phonic scheme reading books for our beginner readers… and some Big Mac switches which are used for early literacy and communication skills.”

Part of our supporting literacy skills goals.