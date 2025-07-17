A roaring summer at Woburn Safari Park: New arrivals and wild experiences await

Woburn Safari Park is making headlines this summer with a thrilling mix of new arrivals, family-friendly events and expanded visitor attractions that set the stage for unforgettable Adventures.

Set within 360 acres of rolling Bedfordshire countryside, the Park is home to exotic and endangered animals and continues to deliver immersive experiences alongside its legacy of conservation. With 2025 unfolding as one of its most exciting seasons yet, there’s never been a better time to plan your visit.

The biggest story on the savannah is the arrival of Lonka, a ten-year-old African lion who recently journeyed from Serengeti Park in Germany. With his imposing stature and dark mane, Lonka wasted no time making himself known in The Kingdom of the Carnivores.

Since settling into his new surroundings, he’s been spotted scent marking, exploring with curiosity and letting loose with deep, resounding roars that have captured the attention of keepers and guests alike. Long term plans will be to introduce him to lioness Zuri, who has raised multiple healthy cubs and is known for her fierce leadership.

In addition to Lonka’s arrival, the Park has unveiled several new attractions for guests to enjoy this year. Giraffe Meadow is quickly becoming a standout feature of the Foot Safari.

With comfortable grandstand seating and sweeping views of the Rothschild’s giraffe herd, the enclosure offers a calm yet captivating experience. Keeper talks will be delighting visitors at 1.30pm each day, adding an educational layer to the gentle scenes and making it ideal for relaxed afternoons and curious minds.

For young adventurers, Little Ranger Rovers brings big fun in pint-sized vehicles. Children aged 3 to 9 can take the wheel of zebra- or tiger-striped electric mini cars; go cruising around a dedicated track filled with animal-themed facts, all under parental supervision. It’s a playful way for kids to experience the thrill of a safari drive while learning about wildlife along the way.

Woburn’s events calendar is packed with opportunities to meet beloved characters and support animal conservation. From 26 to 27 July, the Save Our Stripes weekend offers guests a chance to join fundraising efforts for the WildCats Conservation Alliance. Visitors can enter a prize draw for a Big Cat Breakfast and overnight stay or book a Mini VIP experience to get up close with Amur tigers Minerva and Dmitri.

On 27 July, Peppa Pig will be making a special appearance in the Safari Hangout, greeting fans throughout the day. Just a few weeks later, on 10 August, Hey Duggee will pop up in the Foot Safari, offering photo opportunities and smiles for younger guests.

These events and new attractions compliment the ever-popular Road Safari, a 60-90 minute drive-through of animal reserves, completed in your own vehicle and with unlimited circuits during your day. Recommended with over 2,000 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor and Facebook, one visitor described it as an: “Awesome day out, so much to see on the safari when driving around”.

Meanwhile, the Foot Safari lets guests explore diverse walk-through enclosures, including Desert Springs, Sea Lion Cove, and Himalayan Heights. With daily keeper talks that help you learn even more about the many wonderful residents, Woburn Safari Park continues to deliver a rich and memorable journey through the animal kingdom.

Whether you’re there for the roar of Lonka, a high-five with Peppa Pig, or a peaceful afternoon among giraffes, Woburn Safari Park promises adventure, inspiration, and plenty of wonderful wildlife this summer.

Visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk to find out more!