Opinion: How Universal Studios Bedford could impact you - according to a surveyor

With the recent economic uncertainty surrounding Trump and his reciprocal global tariffs, people needed something to lift their spirits, and what better way than a theme park!

It has been announced by Sir Keir Starmer that Universal Studios is coming to Bedfordshire, with the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks being transformed into one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe. The theme park is due to open in 2031, with construction due to commence in 2026.

The announcement should further boost an area already set to thrive over the next decade, being situated in the heart of the ‘Oxford to Cambridge’ arc. The Government has announced it will bring an estimated £50 billion into the British economy by 2055 and create 28,000 jobs, 80% of which will be taken by people in and around Bedfordshire.

However, in order to facilitate such a development, millions will need to be spent on local infrastructure, and it has already been revealed that the Wixams railway station will be expanded, along with new slip roads onto the A421. It has also been announced that Luton Airport is due to be expanded.

The big question is, how will this affect homeowners, businesses and landowners, given that we are expecting the construction process to take around 5 years, before approximately 8,500,000 people visit the park in the first 12 months?

Despite (sadly) not having a crystal ball, what is certain is that the Universal Studios will pull millions of people to the area. If accommodation costs are anything like Disneyland in Paris or Los Angeles, Bedford and the surrounding areas will see a huge demand for rental accommodation. I would also expect house prices and rents to rise, especially for those living within reasonable distance of the park.

Businesses, in particular those in the leisure and hospitality industry, could be set for bumper paydays with an influx of people visiting the area.

As landowners, if you weren’t already rubbing your hands together due to Labour’s push for 1.5 million homes over the next 5 years together with the planned investment in the area thanks to the Oxford-Cambridge arc, this will further enhance the attractiveness of your land for short, medium and long term development.

Who knows, you might be in possession of a golden ticket!

