‘Murphy’s Law’: Heartbroken Stagsden dog owner calls for pet insurance to be made mandatory after beloved cockapoo mauled to death

Joanne hopes that her petition will mean that no one else has to suffer like she has - Animal News Agency

A grieving dog owner has launched a national campaign calling for pet insurance to be made compulsory after her beloved dog Murphy was fatally attacked by another pet.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Newbury, 54, from Stagsden in Bedfordshire, has been left traumatised, heartbroken, and thousands of pounds out of pocket after her dog Murphy, a gentle 10-year-old cockapoo she had raised from a pup, was savaged by a dog three times his size while out on a walk.

Despite the other dog’s owner admitting responsibility and giving a statement to police, Joanne fears she will have to pursue them through small claims court to try to recover the costs, all while dealing with the emotional fallout of losing her best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now she’s launched a petition calling on the government to introduce ‘Murphy’s Law’, a new requirement for all dog owners to have third-party pet insurance, to protect victims like her from financial and emotional devastation.

Joanne and Murphy in happier times - Animal News Agency

“When you get pet insurance, you think it’s for if your dog gets ill,” said Joanne. “You don’t think about it in this context. It has been absolutely horrific – having to deal with all this as well as grieving and coming to terms with the trauma.”

The horrifying incident happened just a week before Murphy’s tenth birthday. Joanne, a self-employed bookkeeper, was walking him on a lead down a quiet country lane when she spotted a large dog off-lead in a nearby field.

“I saw these dogs and thought I’d avoid the field, as Murphy was anxious,” she said. “But one of them came charging at him and just went for him. He didn’t stand a chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy suffered devastating injuries, including four broken ribs, internal bleeding and extensive crush injuries. His back was punctured and the muscle had torn so severely that the vet could see his lungs. Despite emergency surgery, his heart stopped and he passed away.

“They hoped he would pull through, but it was too much for him,” Joanne said. “He went through hell.”

The attack came just months after Joanne and Murphy completed a 125-mile charity walk, raising £1,500 for Cancer Research UK. The pair had become well-known locally and online, with many people following their journey on social media.

“Everyone felt like they knew him,” said Joanne. “I lost my other dog just 14 months earlier, and now this. It has compounded the heartbreak. It’s affected me massively and I have had to miss work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the other dog’s owner admitting fault, Joanne claims they have “acted like the victim” and refused to cover the cost of Murphy’s treatment – which she has had to put on a credit card that’s now gaining interest.

“Financially, I think I shouldn’t be in this situation when I was responsible and had insurance,” she said. “They owned up, went to the police, did what they had to do, but it’s all on me to chase everything. It’s exhausting, especially while grieving.”

Joanne’s petition, which is rapidly gaining support online, calls for a legal requirement that all dog owners must take out third-party pet insurance, similar to car insurance, so that victims are not left to cover vet bills when someone else’s dog causes harm.

“Murphy was everything to me. No one should have to go through this. I want to make sure this never happens to another family,” she said.

To support Joanne’s campaign and sign the petition for Murphy’s Law, visit: https://www.change.org/p/mandate-liability-insurance-for-all-dog-owners