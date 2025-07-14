Liverpool and England Football Legend Appears in Ampthill

Football fans were stunned on Sunday as England football hero turned up in Ampthill at the first annual Big Tent Weekend Event.

The first annual "Big Tent Weekend" in Ampthill kicked off this weekend as tribute acts such as Planet Abba and Now That's What I Call Britpop took to the tent in front of big crowds. As those in attendance sang along to nostalgic hits, Robert Daws (star of Outside Edge, Jeeves and Wooster, The Royal) hosted the event on the microphone and made the weekend unforgettable for many.

Then, much to the surprise of festival goers, football legend David James made an appearance on Sunday.

James believes it was his call to save goals in order to "save the climate", and featured at the penalty shoot out, during the big tent weekend, a first of its kind in the town James interacted with parents and their children, to sign autographs and take on anyone who dared to approach the penalty spot and take a shot at the England and Liverpool superstar.