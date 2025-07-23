Let the Bass Drop… new Brewpoint peach lager arrives on the Bedford scene

New brew: Bass Drop

Rapper T-Pain said it best… “Let the bass drop”.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Bedfordshire brewer Wells & Co has done just that, launching its newest brew: a deliciously fruity and utterly refreshing peach lager called Bass Drop… and just in time for summer. Its peachiness is unrivalled. Its crisp and refreshing credentials are top drawer. You might have tried fruity beers before, but you won’t have tried anything quite like Bass Drop.

This 4% ABV peach lager will drop you into the sweet rhythm of its crushable refreshment. Think big bold aromas of ripe, juicy peach followed by a subtle, balancing bitterness that keeps things dry, moreish and seriously easy to enjoy. Bass Drop brings together bright stone fruit vibes and natural peach flavour wrapped in a crisp, well-rounded lager that plays well in every season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bass Drop will be available in Wells & Co pubs across the region from later this month, including at The Gordon Arms in Bedford, The Salisbury Arms in Cambridge and Cox's Yard in Stratford-upon-Avon. Keep an eye out on the Brewpoint social channels to see when Bass Drop will be available at a pub near you.

Wells & Co. was founded in 1876 and is an independent, fifth generation, family-owned business with an estate of 180 pubs in the UK and 18 in France. In 2020, Wells & Co opened Brewpoint on Cut Throat Lane, Bedford.