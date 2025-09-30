Kenilworth Women celebrate 10 uears

KWRFC First Game 04/10/2015

Ten years, three promotions, two league teams, and countless memories, join Kenilworth Women’s Rugby celebrations for their milestone match.

Kenilworth Women’s Rugby Celebrates a Decade of Success and Growth

Kenilworth Women’s Rugby is marking a major milestone this year as the club celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since its first fixture in 2015, the team has grown from playing non-league friendlies to competing at the highest level of women’s domestic rugby outside the Allianz Premiership.

The club’s journey began in October 2015 with a hard-fought 27–22 away win against Five Ways OEs. Thanks to the commitment of its founders and the club’s strong ethos, Kenilworth Women achieved three promotions in five seasons and reached a national cup final. By the end of 2019/20, the team had climbed to Championship North 1. Although the Covid pandemic delayed their debut, the Women’s 1st XV have since become a mainstay of the league.

Team Picture 2024-25 Season

The club’s growth continued with the formation of the Women’s 2nd XV, who began with friendlies in 2021/22 before officially launching in the 2023/24 season. Their success secured a league place last year, making Kenilworth the only club in Warwickshire with two women’s league teams.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the club is inviting supporters, former players, and the wider community to join them on Saturday 4th October 2025, exactly 10 years since their first match, for a special home fixture against Sale. Additional events and activities will be announced in the run-up to the date via the club’s social media channels.

Founding member Caz Spence said:

“Reaching our 10th anniversary is a such proud moment for everyone involved in Kenilworth Women’s Rugby. From those early friendlies to competing in the Championship, our players, coaches, and volunteers have worked tirelessly to make this club a place where women’s rugby can thrive. We’re excited to celebrate our history and look forward to the next decade of growth and achievement.”

Team huddle during first season

About Kenilworth Women’s Rugby

Founded in 2015, Kenilworth Women’s Rugby has grown into the leading women’s rugby programme in Warwickshire. The only women’s club with two competitive league sides, girls U12s and U18s Kenilworth is committed to developing players of all abilities, promoting inclusivity, and inspiring the next generation of rugby players.

For more information, get in touch via: [email protected]