Forget Airbnb – open your spare room to kittens this summer

Cat lovers are being urged to turn their spare rooms into safe havens for pregnant, nursing mums and their newborn kittens over the summer.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodgreen Pets Charity is urgently seeking 30 fosterers to look after a female cat and her newborn kittens in their own home. Each foster placement will last around 10 weeks, starting from when the mum is in the late stages of pregnancy until the kittens are ready to be rehomed. ​

To be eligible, foster carers must be aged 18 or over and have a quiet, spare room where a female cat can care for her kittens undisturbed. They must also live within 45 minutes of Woodgreen’s centre in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, and have their own transport in case of emergencies and to attend routine appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous experience with cats isn’t necessary. Woodgreen will provide all essentials including food, toys, supplies and veterinary care.

Woodgreen is appealing for kitten fosterers

Beverley Street, senior operations manager at Woodgreen, said: “As soon as the weather started to warm up, we saw more pregnant mums and kittens arriving at our centre – summer is always one of our busiest times. ​

“Fostering a feline family gives mums the chance to raise their newborns in a calm, safe environment. You’ll experience the joy of helping them thrive in your own home, without the long-term commitment and financial responsibilities of pet ownership. These first few weeks are critical, and your support can make a huge difference. We’ll be there to guide you every step of the way.” ​

To find out more and apply to become a fosterer, please visit www.woodgreen.org.uk/foster