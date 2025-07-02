For Immediate Release

Bedford business owner bags finalist spot at small business awards

Nikki Antonaccio - The Nutrition Psychology Coach, the Bedford-based small business, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for a prestigious UK Small Business Award in the Female Entrepreneur Of The Year category.

'I launched this business to help ambitious women transform their relationship with food and health. To now be recognised in a national award feels like an incredible milestone, not just for me but for every client I’ve supported along the way."

The UK Small Business Awards champion and celebrate small businesses from all corners of the country, providing a platform that promotes visibility and growth regardless of a business's size, budget, or background.

The awards are committed to breaking down barriers and offering ongoing exposure and opportunities to all participants—celebrating the journey as much as the final result.

To learn more about the UK Small Business Awards, visit: https://thesmallbusinessawards.co.uk/

You can find out more about Nikki at: Instagram: www.instagram.com/nikkiantonaccio_womenshealth/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nikkiantonaccio

Website: https://www.nikkiantonaccio.co.uk/

