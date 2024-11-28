Expert shares top tips to help Bedford dogs become less fussy when it comes to eating

Bella + Duke shares expert advice to help dogs become less fussy.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs are generally known for their hearty appetites, so having a fussy eater can be a challenge for any pet owner.

Understanding the reasons behind this behaviour and implementing some simple, easy changes can make mealtimes enjoyable again for your furry friend. Noticing any apprehensions your furry friend has at feeding time as early as possible can avoid any unnecessary shift in their weight and limit the potential health risks of under-eating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first step in addressing your dog’s fussy eating is to determine the root cause. This could be medical, behavioural, or related to aging. Medical issues such as stomach upsets, dental problems, and infections can suppress appetite. Behavioural reasons may include stress from travel, changes in the home, or noise sensitivity. As dogs age, they may also experience decreased appetite due to lower activity levels or health concerns.

Bella + Duke’s Expert Dog Behaviourist, Nikki Mather, has shared her seven top tips to helping your dog become less fussy

To help pet owners across the country, Bella + Duke’s Expert Dog Behaviourist, Nikki Mather, has shared seven tried and tested tips to help change the fussiest of eaters:

Warm the Food: Slightly heating your dog’s food or adding warm water can release enticing aromas, making the food more appealing. Food Toppers: Enhance the flavour of your dog’s meal by adding tasty toppers like broths, sardines, or Bella + Duke’s Magic Sprinkles. Quiet Environment: Feed your dog in a calm, low-stimulation area to avoid distractions and unease, allowing them to eat peacefully. Mind Your Body Language: Dogs often prefer to eat alone. Avoid hovering or making eye contact, as this can cause stress and deter them from eating. Limit Treats: Overfeeding treats can spoil your dog’s appetite for their regular meals. Ensure treats are given sparingly to maintain their nutritional balance. Ditch the Bowl: Try scatter feeding in your garden to stimulate your dog’s natural foraging instincts, making mealtime more engaging. Alternatively, try out a chomping board which creates a natural eating experience within the comfort of their own home. Interactive Feeders: Use puzzle feeders, enrichment boxes, or food wobblers to slow down feeding and stimulate your dog’s brain, making mealtime more exciting.

Nikki Mather, Expert Dog Behaviourist, said: “If your dog is consistently disinterested in their food, it may be worth considering a diet change. Dry kibble, which often contains fillers, can be less appealing and harder to digest. A switch to a fresh or raw diet, rich in high-quality meats, bones, vegetables, and berries, may be more enticing and nutritionally beneficial. Don’t feel disheartened if your dog takes a little longer than usual, they just need a little time and patience to find their appetite and preferred food. Trust that they know their needs as well as we do. If you’re concerned about your dog’s loss of appetite, please always consult your veterinarian.”

Bella + Duke’s raw food diet is crafted to meet the nutritional needs of dogs, providing essential proteins, vitamins, and minerals. For further nutritional information please visit: www.bellaandduke.com

For behavioural advice, reach out to Positive Steps Dog Training at [email protected].