Call for popular shortcut in Ampthill to be reopened as plans stall yet again

Cllr Susan Clinch and Mark Smith remain hopeful for the restoration of Houghton Lodge Footway

Plans to reopen a popular shortcut in Ampthill have hit another stumbling block.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footpath, which gave local residents access to the Houghton Close Doctors Surgery in Ampthill, was blocked off in February 2020, when buildings were demolished at the site.

Most Popular

Houghton Lodge Footway was once a shortcut for people in Ampthill who needed easier access to their appointments. But now, since its closure, locals have been forced to seek an alternative route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Determined residents of the town have now united together in an appeal to Central Bedfordshire Council to restore the path, which connected the Ampthill Library to the Houghton Close area.

Councillor Susan Clinch, Mark Smith, Gary Summerfield and Ampthill Town Council, have been petitioning for the site's redevelopment since planning proposals came out for consultation in May 2023, which included building an over-55s residential apartment block and a small housing estate, neither of which went ahead.

The project would have also seen the Houghton Lodge Footway restored.

Cllr Stephen Addy, who is currently serving as mayor of Ampthill, has expressed concern about the safety of local residents and remains determined to push the project forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The footpath was used both as a safe route to and from schools as well as pedestrian access to the Doctors surgeries”

“The alternative route is unsafe; the pavements are too narrow particularly on Tuesdays due to bin day, you couldn't safely get a wheelchair or a pram through”

“We have walked CBC officers around the alternative route and they shared our concerns about safety”

Despite a 700-signature petition being presented to CBC in August, 2024, with supporting statements from schools, the GP surgeries and other local community groups, work on the footpath was not started, due to the high costs involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The initial cost for the scheme was £70k” Cllr Addy points out,

“We offered alternatives and changes to the scheme. We offered to get a team of residents to come and help some of the clearing of bushes and vegetation”

“Following these changes being assessed the cost was reduced to £55k”

In light of these reductions, Cllr Susan Clinch and her team managed to secure funds through Ampthill Town Council, and a contractor was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to a statement released by Cllr Clinch on Facebook this month, yet another hurdle has been hit.

“Our latest information from CBC is that the site is about to be marketed so the footway works are on hold again - and the reopening is back to being uncertain.”

“Reopening this key pedestrian connection is a priority for our town and part of CBC’s responsibility to our community.”

“We will keep trying to make this happen!”

Central Bedfordshire Council has been approached for comment.