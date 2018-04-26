You get the chance to help name cute new baby lemur at Woburn Safari Park

Spring has seen a baby boom at Bedfordshire’s Woburn Safari Park and the keepers are asking for the public’s help to come up with a name for their new lemur arrival.

Woburn’s loveable new faces include little red-necked wallabies, two addax antelope babies, two eland antelope calves and two adorable ring-tailed lemur babies.

But members of the public have been invited to suggest a name for a new male lemur, via an online competition.

Born to 10-year old mother, Kirindy, and seven-year old father, Berenti in March, the little one weighed the equivalent of a golf ball (approximately 30 grams) at birth, and now resides with his family in the walk-through Land of the Lemurs enclosure.

His half-sister was born to nine-year old mother Sambava just a few days later. The park’s lemurs all have Malagasy names, which is the national language of the species’ native Madagascar.

Animal keeper Louise Moody said: “It‘s great to see so many new arrivals at Woburn this spring and I cannot wait to see the names that the public come up with for our new baby lemur.

"You can see how proud Kirindy is, and she loves to show him off to visitors coming through their walk-through enclosure each day. Ring-tailed lemurs are really sociable, so we’ll see the whole troop play a role in bringing up the babies.”

Participants have until May 7 to enter, by visiting www.woburnsafari.co.uk/competition/lemur-baby-naming-competition. The winner will receive a VIP Experience for up to four people to go behind-the-scenes with a keeper to meet the lemurs up-close in their enclosure.