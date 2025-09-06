You Bet! has confirmed which celebs will appear on this week’s episode 👀📺

You Bet! On Tour is hitting the road this weekend.

ITV has revealed which celebs are on the latest episode.

But who can you expect to see on it in 2025?

You Bet! will be hitting the road once again this weekend for its second season. ITV revived the show last year and it is back for more episodes in 2025.

Stephen Mulhern is on solo hosting duties for the new series, although Holly Willoughby will make an appearance. He will be joined by a rotating cast of stars over the coming weeks.

But who can you expect to see on the show this week? Here’s all you need to know:

When is You Bet! On Tour on TV today?

You Bet! On Tour episode 2 cast: Rob Beckett, Zoe Ball, Eddie Kadi and Stephen Mulhern | Rollercoaster Television/ITV

Having returned last weekend, the show is back again for another episode this evening (September 6). It will start at the slightly later time of 8.15pm on ITV1/ STV.

Viewers can also watch You Bet! On Tour live on ITVX/ STV Player as it airs. Episodes will also be available on demand via the platforms.

Who is on You Bet! On Tour this week?

The celebs for today’s episode of the ITV show will boast a line-up that includes Rob Beckett, Zoe Ball, and Eddie Kadi. Rob Beckett is a stand-up comedian and regular TV personality.

Zoe Ball is best known for her radio presenting work, including being on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2. Eddie Kadi is also a comedian and you may have seen him on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

Which other celebs are on You Bet! On Tour?

Each episode of the season will feature a panel of celebrities, which was the same format in the first series back in late 2024. Former co-host Holly Willoughby will be back as part of the panel this time, but not as a host.

The full line-up for the season is as follows:

Holly Willoughby

Zoe Ball

Rob Beckett

Alex Brooker

Rylan Clark

Alesha Dixon

Alison Hammond

Babatunde Aléshé

Josie Gibson

Danny Jones

Eddie Kadi

Judi Love

Oti Mabuse

Nick Mohammed

AJ Odudu

Will Best

Greg Rutherford

Adam and Ryan Thomas

Johnny Vegas

Josh Widdicombe

Who is the host of You Bet! On Tour?

Unlike the first season of the revived show, the ITV programme will only have one host this time around. Stephen Mulhern will be on sole hosting duties for the upcoming episodes, however, Holly Willoughby will be back as part of the panel during the season.

He said: “Everything is bigger and better! We’ve got the outdoors - at one point we took over the entire Bournemouth Beach for one challenge. That would never fit in any studio, unless we were to hire Wembley.”

Stephen added: “It feels great to be back. It’s not only a new series but we’re actually out and about and we’re going to join the great British public. We’re touring the show and it feels so fresh.

“We’ve been very lucky with the weather, the sun is shining and it’s just glorious to watch. Touring the country, not only do you get to see more of Great Britain, we get out and meet more people that can do more extravagant stuff.

“For example, one of my favourite ones is Man vs Beast where we went to this showjumping course, which we’d never be able to fit in the studio. It’s going to blow you away!”

