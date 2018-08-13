Win a summer day out that’s choc-full of fun at Cadbury World

Looking for an exciting day out with the family this summer? We’ve teamed up with Cadbury World to offer you the chance to win a family pass.

Explore the magic of Cadbury as you journey through a variety of chocolatey zones, discover the origins of the cocoa bean and watch chocolatiers in the Chocolate Making zone.

Win a trip to Cadbury World

Enjoy the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone, an interactive cinema experience where visitors can experience the feeling of diving into melted chocolate and riding the Crunchie Rollercoaster.

From now until 2nd September, a variety of family entertainers from ventriloquists to magicians will take up residence in the Cadbury World marquee by the African Adventure Play Area in a series of live shows to captivate the whole family.

Visitors can experience the digital chocolate delights of Purple Planet where they have the opportunity to grow their own virtual cocoa tree, dance in virtual chocolate rain and chase Creme Eggs, before heading to Advertising Avenue to come face-to-face with everyone’s favourite drumming gorilla. Younger visitors can make the most of the good weather at the African Adventure Play Area, whilst parents can take advantage of the change to relax with a drink, snack or ice cream.

As well as The World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop, a pit stop to the Cadbury Café is essential, serving up a range of Cadbury-themed summertime treats including the new Marvellous Creations frappe.

Win a trip to Cadbury World

For information, visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk

FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A FAMILY PASS (FOR A FAMILY OF 4 WITH MAXIMUM OF 2 ADULTS) SIMPLY ANSWER THE FOLLOWING QUESTION:

Where is the popular Cadbury World attraction based?

A) New York

Win a trip to Cadbury World

B) Birmingham

C) Paris

Email your entries to damien.lucas@jpress.co.uk with CADBURY COMP in the subject header, your answer and your full name, address and contact phone number in the email. Entries that do not meet this criteria will not be accepted.

Good luck!

Win a trip to Cadbury World

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Open to UK residents aged 18 and over only.

The competition will be open from August 13 until midnight on August 19

One winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

The winner will win one family pass for Cadbury World, which can be redeemed for entry to Cadbury World for a family of 4 (maximum 2 adults).

Family pass is valid until Sunday 30th December 2018.

Tickets must be booked in advance by calling the reservations team on 0121 393 6004 and quoting your unique booking number.

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from Cadbury World.

The winner will be notified by Cadbury World’s press office, Rewired PR after the closing date.

Your complimentary family pass will be posted to you by Cadbury World.

If for any reason any aspect of this promotion is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, network failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any cause beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion. The Promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion, or invalidate any affected entries.

The personal information entrants provide will be used by the Promoter for the purpose of conducting this promotion. The Promoter may disclose entrants’ personal information to its contractors and agents to assist in conducting this promotion or communicating with entrants. The Promoter is bound by the Data Protection Acts (1984 and 1998). The Promoter’s privacy policy is available on the Promoter’s website at www.cadbury.co.uk/privacy.

Promoter: Mondelez Europe Services GmbH – UK Branch.