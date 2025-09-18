Dan Da Dan is set to conclude season 2 - but will there be more episodes? 👽👻

Dan Da Dan is set to wrap up its second season.

The show will air the series two finale this evening.

But can you expect more episodes?

DanDaDan has been a smash hit since it made its debut late last year. The supernatural anime returned for its highly anticipated second season this summer and has lived-up to the hype.

Following Momo, Okarun, and their motley crew of friends and allies the series has been released weekly from early July. The season finale is set to land on Netflix and Crunchyroll in just a few hours.

Having wrapped up the Evil Eye arc recently, the show has moved into another part of the manga’s story. But will it get the chance to complete it?

Will there be a Dan Da Dan season 3?

Dan Da Dan | Crunchyroll

There has been no official announcement on the future of the anime. However, that could come after the conclusion of season two today (September 18).

Jujutsu Kaisen, for example, confirmed it would be back to adapt the Culling Game arc at the end of its second series last year. Demon Slayer also revealed it would be turning its manga’s final arc into a trilogy of films at the end of its fourth season.

So keep your eyes peeled for updates. However, Dan Da Dan has proved to be a roaring success with the compilation movie Evil Eye earning over $6m at the box office in the summer.

Dandadan’s director, Fuga Yamashiro, teased in an interview with ScreenRant that there were already a few ideas for season three. He said: “There’s an arc coming up in Dandadan that’s full of aliens and new characters. Luckily, it’s not in Season Two!

“If I kept adding new colors for every new character, I’d run out of options really fast. But with this season, I’ve avoided that problem.”

The website adds that producers had been waiting to see how season two performed before making a decision on series 3.

One potential wrinkle, according to FandomWire is that the DanDaDan team could be set to work on the new Ghost in the Shell anime. It could mean a longer wait for season three.

Which arc is Dandadan currently in?

As it reaches the conclusion of its second season, Dandadan has entered a brand new story arc. Following in the footsteps of the first series, it has used its last few episodes to set up a major storyline.

Dan Da Dan’s first season ended by introducing the Cursed House storyline. It lasted from episode 11 and 12 of season one through to the fifth episode of series two.

It was followed by the Evil Eye arc as Jiji struggles with not wanting to exorcise the titular yokai. The arc concluded in episode nine of the season.

Dan Da Dan’s Kaiju arc ran through the remaining episodes of series two. The arc includes the introduction of Kinta and sees the characters facing the monstrous threat of a towering kaiju.

In the manga, it ran for 11 chapters - a similar length to Evil Eye - so it is likely to potentially last into a third season of the show.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.