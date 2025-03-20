Severance season two is about to come to an end on Apple TV 🎈

Apple TV’s hit sci-fi show Severance will end its second season this week.

Fans faced a nearly three year wait for it to arrive.

But one of the minds behind it has promised future episodes won’t take as long.

Severance is set to air its highly anticipated second series finale in just a few hours. Viewers will be treated to the show’s longest ever episode this week.

The show took nearly three years to return after its first season concluded on Apple TV back in 2022. However there has been a promising update from Ben Stiller on the timeline for potential future episodes.

Created by Dan Erickson, the show follows office workers who undergo the titular Severance procedure - separating their work and home lives. But is all what it seems?

Will there be a Severance season three?

Severance season 2 | Apple TV+

Apple TV has not officially announced and greenlit a third season of Severance - but it has been a major hit for the streaming network. However a parent company of one of the production companies involved put out a press release in January announcing it, before later taking it down - having perhaps jumped the gun.

It could also be the case that any announcement on Severance’s future could contain spoilers for the second season - and they are waiting until it is concluded to make that. But Ben Stiller, who directs many of the episodes of the show, has talked openly about the future of Severance and mentioned that a writers room had been assembled and work was “underway”.

Back in 2023 it The Playlist reported that Andor writer Beau Willimon had been hired for season two and three of the show. A source said: “[Beau] was hired for Season 3 and since they don’t have a traditional writers room, it made sense he would get involved in the current season as well.”

Severance has been a bonafide hit for Apple TV, becoming its most-watched show ever - replacing pandemic favourite Ted Lasso. Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+ said at the time: “We have long admired Ben’s extraordinary gift for original and immersive storytelling, and with he and Dan at the helm, Severance has proven to be an extraordinary success and a cultural phenomenon.

“The series has become an obsession for audiences all over the world and we can’t wait for people to continue to experience all the masterful twists and turns as the rest of the season unfolds.”

Severance ‘won’t take three years’ for future episodes

Appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Stiller promised that fans won’t have to wait as long between season two and future episodes. The show took almost three years to return after airing its series one finale back in 2022.

He told the brothers: “No, the plan is not to [wait three years]. Hopefully we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon.”

The Independent also reported that Stiller addressed the previous delays saying: “It took us a little bit to regroup, and the show, we shot for 186 days on Season 2. Editing takes a while, but thank goodness the audience was there when we came back.

“The challenge was to get people who hadn’t seen the show to watch the first season, so Apple did a really good job of getting the word out and we did as much press as we could.”

See what time the season finale of Severance will come out this week. Let us know your wildest theories about the show by email: [email protected] .