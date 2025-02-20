The Apprentice sent one candidate to the farm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Apprentice has seen yet another candidate leave.

Lord Sugar once again said ‘You’re Fired’ after the latest task.

But who left the BBC show on February 20?

Spoilers for The Apprentice series 19 episode four on February 20.

Yet another candidate heard the words all stars on The Apprentice dread to hear - You’re Fired. It comes after the teams took on a vegetable themed task in week four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has been rocked after a favourite to win series 19 quit after being involved in an incident where he made an “ill-informed” comment. However his departure won’t come until a future episode.

Lord Alan Sugar set the teams up to turn crops into cash this week. But for one candidate they were left picking up a P45 and not a basket of vegetables.

Recap what happened in The Apprentice tonight (February 20).

Who was fired on The Apprentice in week four?

Business mogul Lord Alan Sugar will once again invest £250,000 in a partnership with an entrepreneur. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Spoilers for the latest episode of The Apprentice to follow, don’t read further if you haven’t watched series 19 episode four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadia found herself being sent to the farm after her team leadership led to a wilted crop of cash in the latest task. Her overly expensive bangers and mash in particular came back to haunt them - as the team failed to turn a profit at all.

Who was in the boardroom this week?

The losing team found themselves taking a trip to the Bridge café before returning to the boardroom. Nadia then had to pick two others from their team to join them for the final boardroom.

She decided on Keir and Dr Jana, both from the corporate side of the team. Despite that sub-team selling the most on the task.

And it was one of the shortest final boardrooms, with Lord Sugar firing Nadia as soon as they returned into the room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the task in The Apprentice this week?

It was farm to boardroom for the candidates in the latest task. Lord Sugar tasked them with turning crops into cash in this episode.

One team had tomatoes and the other were handed potatoes - getting half a ton of each. They had to make a dish to be sold directly to the public as well as deliver a bespoke corporate order and sell to trade.

It is a task that has appeared before in The Apprentice, but this time it has been given a veggie twist. And we finally got names for the teams - it was long over due, although parallel is perhaps not the most inspired of picks.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Nadia took on the project manager role for team potatoes, while Mia - who does meal prep outside the show - took the lead on tomatoes. With her team deciding on pizza as a snack for the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite objections from her teammates, Nadia went for bangers and mash - against the more popular potato skins option. In the kitchen, while her teammates pushed for the cheaper veggie/vegan sausage the project manager overruled them and went with Aberdeen Angus one instead.

On the other side, the tomato team’s overpromising with the corporate client - Zizzi - seemed destined to backfire. They promised “the world”, as Tim said, with a bruschetta mix.

For the potato team, the deal with the corporate client (Fullers) nearly slipped away in a dispute over prices. But they eventually settled on a deal - although they still needed to properly prepare roast potatoes.

Nadia’s bangers and mash ended up quite costly at nearly £5 a portion to make, compared to 88p on team tomato. I think you all know how this one is going to end...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And her last minute changes to the numbers for the order, meant they had overspent by £87 before even starting. Maths was not my strongest subject at school, but even I can tell that isn’t good.

While team tomato toiled away to meet the specifications from the corporate client, Nadia tried to speed up the potato chopping - with no regard to the specifications. It feels like the titanic is sailing towards about 25 icebergs at this point.

Both teams ended up getting less from the corporate client than they’d initially agreed after under delivering. However the pizzas seemed to be going down much better with the public than the bangers and mash - at least from what we see on the edit.

Unsurprisingly Nadia’s team ended up on the losing side of the task. Not even making a profit, despite selling more than the other team.