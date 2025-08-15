See who is in the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing in 2025 💃💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing has locked-in its line-up for 2025.

The cast includes reality TV favourites, ex-sports stars and a Gladiator.

But what does the full line-up look like?

After a whirlwind week of announcements, the Strictly Come Dancing line-up has officially been locked-in. The 15 stars who will take to the ballroom floor this autumn have been confirmed.

Since Monday (August 11) the cast has been announced across a variety of BBC shows and programmes. From radio reveals to social media surprises, fans have certainly been kept on their toes.

The final three names were revealed on Friday (August 15) and they included one of the breakout stars of Game of Thrones. But who is in the line-up for series 23?

Who is in the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

Strictly Come Dancing cast for Series 23 | BBC

Having spent the week making reveal after reveal, with some controversy, the BBC has officially announced the full line-up for this year’s edition of its beloved dancing show. Strictly Come Dancing will return for series 23 in September.

The line-up looks like this:

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (aka Nitro)

Dani Dyer

Alex Kingston

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Balvinder Sopal

George Clarke

La Voix

Chris Robshaw

Ellie Goldstein

Thomas Skinner

Stefan Dennis

Ross King

Karen Carney

Kristian Nairn

Where do you know the Strictly Come Dancing cast from?

Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is in the cast of Strictly Come Dancing for 2025 | BBC

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got.”

Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She said: “Getting the opportunity to be on Strictly is the second most amazing thing I’ve done this year! I feel very very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on.”

Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen. You may recognise her as Dr. River Song on Doctor Who. She said: “Aaaaagghhh!”

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer and football manager best known for his prolific goal-scoring career in the Premier League and across Europe. He said: “Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!

“Bring on a new type of footwork, with hopefully no own goals.”

Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: “Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen.

“Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of.”

George Clarke is on Strictly Come Dancing 2025 | BBC

George Clarke, also known as George Clarkey, is a British YouTuber, podcaster and social media star. He said: “Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in... and potentially fall over a fair bit.”

La Voix is a performer, presenter and singer who competed in the 2024 series of the BBC hit RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. La Voix said: “I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.

“Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started. All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse.”

Chris Robshaw is a former England rugby union player and captain. He said: “This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets! I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class. Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha.”

Ellie Goldstein is a trailblazing model, actor and influencer, who in 2023 made history as the first model with Down syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue. She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year. It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream.

“I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!

Thomas Skinner is a TV personality, social media star and businessman. Opinions have been divided over his inclusion - read my thoughts here.

He said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff!

“I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!”

Vicky Pattison is the latest star to join Strictly Come Dancing 2025. | BBC

Vicky Pattison is a TV presenter, author, podcast and radio host. She said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified. I am a not a natural dancer!

“However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!”

Stefan Dennis is an actor, known to millions as Paul Robinson from Neighbours. He said: “This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television. Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky.”

Ross King is a presenter and writer, seen daily on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as their Los Angeles Correspondent. He said: “From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom - it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show.

“I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes! Let’s give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: 'You’ll never know till you give it a go!”

Karen Carney is a former footballer who played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Birmingham City and England, and is now the lead female pundit for both men's and women's football, across TNT and ITV.

She said: “It really is a dream come true to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line up. I’m such a huge fan of the show and I can’t believe I’m finally getting the chance to take part. I’m so excited to meet everyone and get dancing!”

Kristian Nairn is an internationally renowned actor, DJ and creative force. You may remember him from his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones.

He said: “This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it! It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!”

