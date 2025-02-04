Who are the chefs on Great British Menu this week? BBC line-up for 2025 series
- Great British Menu 2025’s second heat features chefs from south west
- Features cooks from Chipping North, Somerset and more.
- The line-up for the second week of the competition has been confirmed.
The chefs who will be taking part in The Great British Menu this week have been confirmed - as the south west heat is about to kick off. The BBC cooking show is turning up the temperature on the hob as the series returns for its second week tonight.
Meet the chefs who are competing in the show this week - and find out which restaurants they come from. Here’s all you need to know:
What region are the chefs from this week?
For the second week of the 2025 edition of the competition, chefs from the southwest will be competing in the second of the heats. They will be looking to represent their region in finals week and possibly even make it to the converted banquet at the show’s conclusion.
Who are the chefs on Great British Menu this week?
The Caterer reports that the following four chefs will be competing in the north west heat on the BBC show this week (starting February 4). They are:
- Amber Francis
- Ashleigh Farrand
- Nicholas Balfe
- Joe Fallowfield
Where do the chefs work and at which restaurants?
The chefs competing in the north west heat in the Great British Menu are all co-owners or owners of restaurants across the region. Here’s more details:
Amber Francis
A returning face - having previously competed in the show in 2023 - she has over a decade of experience in the industry. She was previously the head chef at Maene in Bristol - with the Caterer reporting that during her tenure the restaurant was listed in the Michelin Guide. Amber is now the head chef and senior food educator at a secondary school in north London.
Ashleigh Farrand
Ashleigh is the head chef at the two-AA-rosette pub Kingham Plough near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire. The menu is described on its website as “modern-British with a Mediterranean touch”.
Nicholas Balfe
Originally from Yeovil, Nicholas is the owner and chef director at the restaurant HOLM in Somerset. Having spent years in London he returned to the south west to set up the “contemporary restaurant”.
Joe Fallowfield
Joe is the head chef at the restaurant Fallowfields at Housel Bay hotel in Cornwall. It has been awarded three-AA-rosettes and offers tasting menus highlighting “the very best Cornwall has to offer” according to its website.
