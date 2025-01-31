Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors US release schedule has been confirmed 🚨

The Traitors US is airing weekly on BBC iPlayer.

The latest episode has just dropped - but how long do you have to wait for episode 7?

This is the release schedule - and the number of episodes to expect

The Traitors US has arrived just in time to fill the void left in the hearts of British TV viewers. The UK version came to an end last week - and the faithfuls won yet again.

Unlike our Traitors, the American show features an all-star cast. The line-up features faces from Netflix shows, a British royal and plenty of other reality favourites.

Find out exactly who they are here - especially as UK viewers are less likely to be as instantly familiar with the faces. The prize money for The Traitors US is a maximum of $250,000 (approx £200,000) - which is more than here.

The show is filmed at the same castle in Scotland - and it can be booked as a wedding venue. Alan Cumming is the host, but plenty of the challenges may look familiar to viewers as well.

When is the next episode of The Traitors US out?

Alan Cumming presents the American version of the reality TV series The Traitors.

The sixth episode has only just arrived but if you’ve already devoured it, you may be wondering when the next morsel will be served up. British viewers had the chance to tuck into five whole episodes last week once they dropped on iPlayer after the conclusion of the UK version of the show on January 24.

But going forward we can expect just one episode per week for the rest of the season. Episode 7 is scheduled to release on Peacock in the US on Thursday February 6 and will land on iPlayer a day later on Friday February 7.

How many episodes are left in The Traitors US season?

British fans are used to getting 12 episodes each series, spread across four weeks. But while the US show also has 12 total episodes - one is a reunion special.

The most recent episode was number six meaning that there are still five more left before a new winner (or winners) is crowned. The final is scheduled for March 6 in the US - and March 7 in the UK.

A date has yet to be announced for the reunion episode. For the second series, it released on the same day as the final.

Have you watched The Traitors US yet - what do you think of season three? Let me know by email: [email protected].