Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury Vale, Bucks, is a popular destination for families and groups across the Home Counties. From stargazing to the hugely popular Colourscape we bring you Waddesdon Manor's listings for the next two months. Scroll through our guide to see what events take your fancy. For more information or to book visit the official website.

1. Easter Holidays, Sat 6-Mon 22 April, 10am-4pm Celebrate nature together by taking part in spring activities throughout the Waddesdon grounds. Challenge yourself with an outdoor trail, explore the Woodland Playground and enjoy a treat or two from the Treaterie

2. Cadburys Easter Egg Hun, Fri 19-Mon 22 April, 10am-4pm Visit Waddesdon this Easter and trace nature through the ages as you join the Cadbury egg hunt. What creatures used to live at Waddesdon? Can you help find their eggs? Child 3. Normal grounds admission applies. There will be alternative, non-food prizes for those with allergies.

3. Little Grand Tour, Sat 6 April, 10.15am-12.15pm Waddesdon have teamed up with The Little Grand Tour to introduce'the next generation of art fanatics to the beautiful world of Waddesdons collections. Includes snacks, worksheets, merchandise and postcards. Parents do not accompany children and can explore Waddesdon during the workshop.'Ages 7-12, 45

4. Photography School: Capturing Spring, Wed 10 April,10am-4pm Colour, budding flowers and light will be captured in this photography class for children aged 10-15, as your child learns how to use their camera creatively to capture spring in the amazing grounds of Waddesdon Manor. Child 60, grounds admission included.

