We took a visit to the New Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham to visit Shrek the Musical.

We saw some of the props, costumes, set and wigs for the show and also chatted to the actor Laura Main who plays Princess Fiona in the show.

Shrek the Musical

The show runs from March 14-25 at Northampton's Royal and Derngate and Milton Keynes Theatre from July 25 to August 5. Visit here for the Northampton dates or here for the Milton Keynes dates.