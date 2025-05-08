Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The country is preparing to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

It marks the day that Germany surrendered during World War II.

But how can you follow the coverage on TV?

The BBC has confirmed its TV plans for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. It includes a wide-ranging slate of special programming across television, radio and online.

Earlier in the week a historic flypast took place on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5) but plenty more is planned. VE Day marks the day that Germany unconditionally surrendered during World War II - bringing fighting to a stop on the European continent.

But what can you expect on TV this VE Day? Here’s all you need to know:

Which channel is VE 80 coverage on?

BBC will be leading the coverage of VE Day’s 80th anniversary today (May 8). Over on BBC One there will be special editions of BBC Breakfast, Morning Live, The One Show, Antiques Roadshow.

BBC Two's VE Day plans include VE Day 80: We Were There, featuring personal accounts from the last surviving veterans of WWII, and Dad’s Army at the BBC, showcasing rare, classic clips of the beloved sitcom's cast in unique, off-screen moments.

Tim Davie CBE, Director-General of the BBC, says: “VE Day stands as a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and resilience shown by so many during one of history’s darkest times. At the BBC, we are proud to bring the nation together to pay tribute to the WWII generation and ensure their legacy is remembered.”

What VE Day 80 coverage is on TV?

Earlier in the week it started with ‘Nation Pays Tribute’ on May 5. It saw a spectacular flypast featuring the Red Arrows.

BBC One

BBC Breakfast will have a special VE programme broadcast from outside Westminster Abbey today. The show will start as usual at 6am.

It will be followed by Morning Live at 9.30am and Dame Kelly Holmes will presents a heartfelt film about a village for war veterans. There will also be a live link to BBC Events’ coverage from Westminster and a behind-the-scenes look at concert preparations.

Plans are also in place for a live report from a VE Day ceremony in Plymouth and potential collaborations with Antiques Roadshow and EastEnders. The show will close with a live performance from soprano Laura Wright before handing over to national coverage at 10.45am.

VE Day 80: The Nation Remembers is scheduled to start at 10.45am and will focus on the service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Petroc Trelawny will provide commentary from inside Westminster Abbey and invited guests will share their memories.

From the BBC’s studio in St James’s Park, Sophie Raworth will be joined by special guests, talking about their experiences of the war years. It is due to finish at approximately 1.30pm.

Coverage will resume in the evening with A Celebration to Remember, which starts at 8pm. The finale of the VE Day 80 celebrations culminates in a live concert from Horse Guards parade in London presented by Zoe Ball.

Alongside the stars of stage and screen who will perform at the concert, veterans will also tell their stories of love, loss and resilience, as they share their unique experiences of VE Day when they could finally smile again. With a live orchestra, the concert will channel the spirit of what was the ultimate feel good party, and no VE Day concert would be complete without special performances of “The White Cliffs of Dover” and “We’ll Meet Again”.

Zoe Ball said: “I’m truly honoured to play a small role in the celebrations of such a momentous occasion. My dear Dad Johnny Ball was six years old on VE Day, his memories of that time are incredible. Our great grandparents, and grandparents, our families, our nation went through so much. The bravery and sacrifices of so many for our freedom, we must always remember and this will be a very special night with some magnificent performances."

Before the concert starts, Sophie Raworth is once again live in St James’s Park in London with celebrity guests, and backstage reporters will be joined by performers taking part and veterans sharing their wartime memories.

