Top folk trio to weave magical sound at Bedford concert

One of Britain’s most acclaimed young folk acts perform in Bedford next month.

Lady Maisery will play music from their album Cycle and from collaborative project Songs of Separation, winner of the Best Album title at the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The trio are one of the foremost English proponents of mouth music, or “diddling” – a form of singing without words, once common in England and still found across parts of southern and northern Europe. Each is also an accomplished instrumentalist, with many songs are expertly accompanied by a rich tapestry of Rowan Rheingans’s fiddle, banjo and bansitar, Hazel Askew’s harp and concertina and Hannah James’s accordion and foot percussion.

In 2016 The Guardian described theirs as “some of the most exquisite, thrilling vocal harmony work in the English folk scene”.

Lady Maisery have attracted substantial attention since releasing their debut album 2011, including being nominated for the Horizon Award at the 2012 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and regularly appearing live on national radio.

Lady Maisery perform at The Place in Bedford on Wednesday March 28.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book or for more information.