Top comedians team up with school in Bedford to raise cash for trip

Top-quality comics are coming to Mark Rutherford School in Bedford to raise money for a Cambodian adventure.

Castle Comedy is teaming up with the school to present the show on Friday January 19 from 8pm.

Among the acts are The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue. Likened to Morecambe and Wise and the Two Ronnies, they are known for their ability to raise guffaws with nothing more than a couple of Lidl carrier bags and an Oasis song. The Guardian described them as “a mad, anarchic triumph of stupidity over style. Not to be missed”.

Opening the show is Craig Murray, a Yorkshireman and one of the hottest talents on the UK comedy circuit. He has shared a stage with some of the very best comedy acts in the business including Harry Hill, Stewart Lee and even Hollywood legend Robin Williams.

Also on the bill is Swedish comedy sensation and multiple award winner, Olaf Falafel, known for his unique mixture of one-liners and Scandinavian-tinged stories.

Money raised will go towards paying for a school trip to Cambodia this summer.

Tickets cost £10, including free parking.

Email James.Doughty@mrus.co.uk to book or for more information.