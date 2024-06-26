'Youth theatre at its very best': Luton theatre company brings double bill of shows to Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next Generation Youth Theatre partners with The Culture Trust to bring locally grown talent creating original, dynamic, thought provoking, honest dance and theatre to The Place Theatre, Bedford and The Hat Factory Arts Centre, Luton.

Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT) has been creating and producing arts opportunities with young people in Luton since 2012. NGYT offers high quality, accessible dance, theatre and arts opportunities to thousands of young people.

They bring an exciting double bill performances of It’s Just About Love Really... Isn’t It? and Be Still The Tide to The Place Bedford this July. Expect stunning choreography and captivating new writing, offering audiences heart warming, hilarious and transformational insights into the lives of the next generation.

‘It’s Just About Love Really... Isn’t It?’By NGYT’s Meraki Dance Company'Join our hearts, hear your own and delve into Meraki Dance Company's personal and moving accounts of love in its many guises. Truths, pain, loss, shame, joy, hope; It's just about love really... isn't it?’

Be Still The Tide, NGYT's Theatre Company

‘Be Still The Tide’By NGYT’s Theatre Company‘Be Still The Tide ebbs and flows on the shores of our lived experiences, sharing our unique voices through music, movement, storytelling and verse – where hope hears reality and survival stands taller than the never-ending waves.’

David Lloyd, Writer and Director adds:

“Be Still The Tide is an honest, revealing and detailed examination of young minds and hearts told through characters that have been literally built from the lived experiences within our rehearsal room. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to weave together the verbatim and imaginings of these powerful young storytellers.”

Lauren Segal, Assistant Director of NGYT’s Meraki Dance Company says:

NGYT's Dance Company.

“It’s Just About Love Really... Isn’t It? delves deep into what love is and what it looks like in its many forms. What does love mean to and for the young people in the studio... What are they honestly going through and how does that differ from other generations? Audiences will be taken on a journey. One minute you’ll be belly laughing and vibing to a soundtrack and then the next will be a raw, poignant moment in the most beautiful way.”

Marie Kirbyshaw, Chief Executive, The Culture Trust Luton says of NGYT:

“Your dedication and skill in supporting the young talent in our town is impressive and incredible. What stars you all are.”

Colin Salmon, Actor & NGYT Patron Says:

“If decision makers want to know what young people in Luton feel, they need to come and see an NGYT show. You get to see what matters to young people.”

Audiences say:

“This show truly changed me.”

“young, authentic talent!”

“It’s a place where young people can articulate themselves, they can find their voices. This kind of work is changing that.”

“Visceral, emotive, provocative”

“Touching, phenomenal and professional”

“Thought provoking and moving”

“the best dance show I’ve ever seen”

“Vibrant, dynamic, professional”

Don't miss this exciting, thought-provoking double bill of shows. Made by young people and for young people.

THE PLACE THEATRE, BEDFORD MK40 3DEThursday, July 18: 7.30pmVisit https://ngyt.co.uk/production/bedford-meraki-dance-company-and-ngyt-theatre-company-double-bills-2024/ for details and to book tickets

THE HAT FACTORY ARTS CENTRE, LUTON LU1 2EYFriday, July 26 & Saturday, July 27: 7.30pm

Visit https://ngyt.co.uk/production/meraki-dance-company-and-ngyt-theatre-company-double-bills-2024/ for details and to book tickets