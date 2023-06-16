Winemakers, butchers, escape rooms, and sweet shop among Bedford businesses offering Fiver Fest discounts

Businesses are offering discount rates, allowing customers to see how much they can purchase for just £5

Businesses in Bedford have signed up for FiverFest and are offering customers special £5 deals.

Until June 24, Bedford residents are encouraged to search the town centre and grab themselves a great bargain.

And business signed up to the project include Arcadia Sweet Shop, Don’t Get Locked in Escape Rooms, The Flying Cork, and F. Harris and Son butchers.

Fiver Fest has began in the town

Organisers have created an interactive map online, which can be accessed here, that shows every business in the town which has joined the scheme. Dozens of businesses have got involved in the scheme to showcase local independent businesses.

Standout deals on offer over the fortnight include a £5 mystery box which can be purchased from Arcadia Sweet Shop.

At Don’t Let Get Locked In Escape Rooms, a sixth team member can play for £5, provided five other players pay at full price.

Handcrafted paper flower business, Arloarts, is offering Origami kits at £5. Selected jewellery will be available for £5 from Boutique Planet, all socks cost £5, at fashion store, Anorak, and wine and spirit merchants, The Flying Cork, is selling two mini spirits at £5.

For the same price, guests at eco-friendly store, Nelly Mosa, can purchase house plants, breakfast packs will be valued at the same total at F. Harris and Son.

Charisma, a town centre gift shop, is also selling mystery boxes at £5, Impakt, an interior design store, is offering clocks and upcycled furniture items for a fiver.

Music and gaming store, Rewind Entertainment, is offering selected t-shirts for £5, and Otter and Mouse also has mystery boxes available, which would normally be priced at a minimum of £10.

All natural dog treats at Fetch club will be available at £5, any six sausages can be purchased for the trademark total at Lingers Butchers, selected records at Slide Record Shop will also be available for that marker.