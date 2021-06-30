Win VIP 3-day tickets to Ampthill Festival starring McFly, Ash and Sleeper worth £230

McFly top the bill at Ampthill Festival

Time for a party at last?

With the entire adult population hopefully vaccinated by then, the Ampthill Festival (September 3-5) will be a fantastic moment to make memories that have been missing during lockdown.

It is the perfect way to end your summer.

Today, you have a chance to win two ‘Weekender VIP’ tickets to enjoy all three days at the festival at Ampthill Great Park (see bottom of article for entry details).

The VIP upgrade add-on includes:

>Fast track entry into the music arena

>Access to the exclusive VIP chill out area, with a view of the main stage and a selection of informal seating and poser bars

>A welcome glass of wine or beer and a street food light bite

>Access to a dedicated bar and street food stall to allow you to top up when you need to (menu and prices will be published the week before the event)

>Access to luxury toilets

>Access to the ‘organisers’ after party’

The Friday Amplify dance event line-up – already packed with the amazing globetrotting Roger Sanchez, classic Judge Jules and new house Kissy Sell Out – has been extended to include top DJ and TV presenter Ashley James.

The Dell will be taken over by local DJ event team Shhh.

Saturday is the much-loved AmpRocks with superstars McFly who’ve been streaming live and creating new music all lockdown.

They’re joined by rock band Ash and every ‘Trainspotting’ fan’s favourite – Sleeper.

The Dell will be a dance takeover with top MC ‘Big Rebz’ and other local DJ stars.

And if you haven’t got your money’s worth already,

Re-vAmp on Sunday is a family fun day with an Abba tribute by Arrival, Masseoke sings the musicals, Brainiac live and TV magician John Archer.

To enter the competition, answer the question below and fill in and post the coupon to: Ampthill Festival, JPI Media, c/o Regus, Fairbourne Drive, Atterbury Lakes, Milton Keynes, MK10 9RG.

The closing date is midnight on July 15.

What is the name of the venue for Amplify, AmpRocks and Re-vAmp?

To be in with a chance of winning, fill in the entry coupon in the following newspapers published this week (June 28-July 2):

Milton Keynes Citizen Extra

Milton Keynes Citizen Lite

Beds Times & Citizen

Luton News

Hemel Gazette

Biggleswade Chronicle

Bucks Herald

Buckingham & Winslow Advertiser