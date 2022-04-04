Win a fantastic Easter break for family of four at Woburn Safari Park

The prize includes a two-hour VIP Experience for two adults and two children; a £50 gift voucher to spend during your day at the park; a slap up lunch at the Lookout Café and an overnight stay at The Woburn in a family room with breakfast, in the nearby village of Woburn.

This Easter, Woburn Safari Park has everything you need to entertain the kids, with an unforgettable safari adventure. Bring your troop to experience the wonders of nature and enjoy a full day out at Woburn Safari Park, filled with fun, learning and playtime.

Enjoy seeing the look on their faces as your little monkeys meet the amazing wildlife, through the windscreen of your car. They'll be amazed as they meet all kinds of endangered and exotic animals at the Safari Park. See the magnificent elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers, monkeys, giraffes, lions, zebra and many more as you explore the Road Safari.

Woburn Safari Park

Continue the fun in the Foot Safari, where you’ll be able to watch fascinating keeper talks and demonstrations to get to know all the wonderful wildlife. Plus there’s loads of indoor and outdoor play areas.

Make sure you include a special visit to see the trio of new penguin arrivals, joining the colony at Humboldt Harbour. New arrivals Koopa, Tank and Wobble, are all male and join 13 existing residents in the specially designed aquatic habitat.

Keepers have described Koopa, Tank and Wobble as very confident individuals, so everyone is sure they will soon become firm favourites with keepers and visitors alike. For more details on Easter days out activities go to the website at www.woburnsafari.co.uk/easter-safari

> To enter send your answer to the following question: Where do Humboldt penguins originate from?

Woburn Safari Park

A. Coastal Peru

B. Bedfordshire

C. The Arctic.

For your chance to win this great prize in time for Easter send entries to: [email protected] along with your name and telephone number.