Utilita Ampthill Fireworks will be returning on Friday 3rd November at Ampthill Great Park - and it will be even longer..

The spectacular display, accompanied by music and one of the biggest in Bedfordshire, will also include pre-show entertainment with The Numbers whose set includes plenty of amazing cover tracks

And for a second year running, Utilita Energy, will be sponsoring the display organised by local volunteers.

It’s thanks to Utilita Energy’s very generous support, ticket prices are largely remaining the same despite the cost of putting on the event increasing. And like previous years, all proceeds will be donated to wonderful local charities and non-profit organisations.

Last year 37 charities received donations after a record £33,500 was raised. Nearly half the proceeds - £16,000 - were donated to local organisations tackling food and fuel poverty including ones in Bedford, as chosen by Utilita Energy.

Utilita Energy chief marketing officer Jem Maidment said: “Utilita is delighted to support this very important event which benefits so many great causes across Bedfordshire.

"There is a huge cost of living crisis at the moment and so to ensure profits are allocated to the most vulnerable in Bedfordshire is an important factor for us– as is the commitment to keeping ticket prices largely the same. Every penny really does count.”

Utilita Ampthill Fireworks chair Richard Benson added: “We are very excited our annual display will be returning on Friday November 3rd at Ampthill Great Park.

"Without the generous support shown by Utilita Energy, we would not be able to keep ticket prices largely the same.

"Our huge thanks go to Utilita Energy for being so supportive of such a fantastic community event. We also share Utilita Energy’s determination to help families struggling in the area and we are delighted our event will help organisations tackling food and fuel poverty.”

For the first time ever, Utilita Energy will also be running two very exciting competitions for ticket holders. If you would like to be in with a chance of entering the competition, you must purchase a ticket. More details can be found on Utilita Ampthill Fireworks' Facebook page.

*Tickets for the event must be purchased online in advance: