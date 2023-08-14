Taylor Wimpey to host launch event for new Wixams development, Cromwell Place

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is hosting a launch event for its latest development in Wixams, Cromwell Place, to showcase what’s on offer to homebuyers.

The event will take place on Saturday 26th August, with the development officially launching the same day.

Potential homebuyers are invited to visit Cromwell Place to explore the area and also speak to Taylor Wimpey’s sales executives for further information on buying a new home. A brand-new three-bedroom Braxton showhome will also be open and available to view on the day.

Situated in the flourishing community of Wixams, Cromwell Place will eventually comprise 1,500 stunning new homes with future residents benefitting from the proximity to Wixams town centre and a variety of retail, office, leisure, education and community facilities.

Taylor Wimpey's new Wixams development, Cromwell Place

Fiona Lloyd, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands said: “We are delighted to announce that the first phase of Cromwell Place will launch this month, featuring 85 new homes, ranging from two bedroom apartments to five bedroom properties, to suit a variety of buyer needs.

“As a preview of the development, we invite those interested in calling Wixams home to come and visit on the 26th August to see what Cromwell Place will offer. Our friendly sales executives will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

“The event will start at 11am and we look forward to seeing you on that day!”

Cromwell Place will eventually boast two showhomes, with the five bedroom Garrton being opened to the public in September.

As part of the first release of homes, prices will start at £360,000 for a three bedroom home.