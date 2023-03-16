Tai-chi for over 50s goes from strength to strength at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness in Bedford

The classes are every Friday morning

Over 50s Tai-Chi class at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness

Discounted tai-chi sessions for the over 50s at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness have seen a boom in demand.

The sessions were introduced in August 2022, in response to popular demand from existing centre users.

The classes are led by popular local tai-chi instructor Chris Butcher and have welcomed 272 people so far.

Tai-Chi involves slow, repetitive, low impact movements which make it perfect for people with mobilty and flexibility issues.

Class users commented: “The tai-chi classes are amazing, it’s really helping me deal with the arthritis in my knee, since starting the class regularly the pain has reduced.”

“I’ve never done tai-chi before but have been doing pilates for nearly 10 years. In the short space of time that I’ve been doing tai-chi with Chris, I am the most flexible I have ever been.”

James Merlos-Coy, General Manager at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness said: “We are delighted with the success of the tai-chi classes at our centre. We are passionate about providing facilities and classes to suit all members of the community and these sessions are a really great way to keep moving and active.”

Instructor, Chris Butcher, added: “The class has got very popular, from a few people to start with, to the busy class it is now. It really shows the benefits that tai-chi can bring to anyone who tries it. I look forward to welcoming even more people along to class to see for themselves”

