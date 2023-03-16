News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
8 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Tai-chi for over 50s goes from strength to strength at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness in Bedford

The classes are every Friday morning

By Liz BaretteContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT
Over 50s Tai-Chi class at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness
Over 50s Tai-Chi class at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness
Over 50s Tai-Chi class at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness

Discounted tai-chi sessions for the over 50s at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness have seen a boom in demand.

The sessions were introduced in August 2022, in response to popular demand from existing centre users.

The classes are led by popular local tai-chi instructor Chris Butcher and have welcomed 272 people so far.

Most Popular

    Tai-Chi involves slow, repetitive, low impact movements which make it perfect for people with mobilty and flexibility issues.

    Class users commented: “The tai-chi classes are amazing, it’s really helping me deal with the arthritis in my knee, since starting the class regularly the pain has reduced.”

    “I’ve never done tai-chi before but have been doing pilates for nearly 10 years. In the short space of time that I’ve been doing tai-chi with Chris, I am the most flexible I have ever been.”

    James Merlos-Coy, General Manager at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness said: “We are delighted with the success of the tai-chi classes at our centre. We are passionate about providing facilities and classes to suit all members of the community and these sessions are a really great way to keep moving and active.”

    Instructor, Chris Butcher, added: “The class has got very popular, from a few people to start with, to the busy class it is now. It really shows the benefits that tai-chi can bring to anyone who tries it. I look forward to welcoming even more people along to class to see for themselves”

    Tai-chi classes take place at 11am every Friday. Classes can be booked in advance on the Fusion Lifestyle app or website or by walking in on the day. The cost of each class is £3 per week. To find out more email [email protected].

    FitnessBedford