Sue Ryder Starlight Hike returns for a magical evening under the stars in memory of loved ones

Bedfordshire residents are being called to join national palliative and bereavement support charity Sue Ryder this October for their annual 5k or 10k hike beneath the stars to celebrate someone special.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford, kindly sponsored by Concept Event Solutions, will be back at Everards Meadow on the evening of Saturday, October 12, and it is hoped that hundreds of walkers will gather their friends, family, and colleagues in support of the charity’s night-lit walk.

The popular fundraiser begins at 5.30pm and will include an electrifying glow stick fitness dance session before walkers set off from 7pm - some sporting fancy dress, flashing headwear, and neon face paint - on a family-friendly 5k or 10k route, with live entertainment along the way.

There will also be a dedication area where participants can take a moment to remember someone they love and miss.

And, as Sue Ryder makes steps to make the event greener, brand new for this year will be a donation station where people can bring their unwanted clothes to be sold in our Sue Ryder charity shops, helping to reduce waste and support the charity’s vital services.

Lewis Kaler, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said: “The evening is an opportunity for the community to get together and light up the skies for their loved ones, raise funds, and help create a future where everyone has access to care and support at the end of their life.

“Take part as a team, raising funds jointly, or individually, and together we can ensure that no one has to face dying or grief alone. If this sounds like something you don’t want to miss out on sign up today

“If you can’t join us on the hike but still want to be part of this incredible event, we are also looking for volunteers to support the event. Contact us to find out more - we can’t wait to see you all there!”

Last year, Sue Ryder's hospice teams provided care to over 8,700 people, including from its inpatient unit at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger and palliative care hub. Alongside Sue Ryder’s expert and compassionate palliative care services, the charity gives support to people living with grief at a time when they need it most.

Sign up today at sueryder.org/StarlightBedford or contact the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice fundraising team via email [email protected] or by calling 01767 642 412. Standard tickets start from £20 per adult.

Money raised through the event will help Sue Ryder continue to be there for families when it matters.

To find out more about Sue Ryder visit sueryder.org