Sir David Attenborough gives scarecrow festival in Woburn the thumbs up

A scarecrow festival promoting fresh fruit and veg has received the thumbs up from Sir David Attenborough.

Woburn Sands and Aspley Guise became a town of scarecrows on Sunday, with each one festooned with fruit and vegetables for children to help themselves.

Scarecrow

The children also received a free plant to grow in their garden.

One resident wrote to invite Sir David Attenborough to the event. Though David was unable to attend, he sent a lovely letter describing the fruit and veg distribution as an "excellent" idea and wishing the festival well.

A festival spokesman said: "We feel so proud and deeply inspired by Sir David Attenborough. We will be making this an annual event for all to enjoy."

She added: "We wanted this to be a free event where families can stretch their legs and get some fresh air and walk around these scarecrows gathering fresh fruit and veg along the way to fill their slow cookers. Everyone is feeling the financial strain and it's our way to help those within our community and making sure that no fruit and veg goes to waste in our community "

Prizes at the festival

The organisers have thanked businesses who pitched in to help the festival. These include Frosts Garden Centre, Woburn Sands Emporium, Deep Blue Woburn Sands, Hunters Farm shop, Tescos, Co op, Aldi and Dobbies.

The Anchor Pub in Aspley Guise won Scarecrow Master 2019.