Santi & Naz comes to The Place, Bedford

The Thelmas are bringing the national tour of their show Santi & Naz to The Place, Bedford. Santi & Naz is the story of two young friends – one Sikh, one Muslim – told against the backdrop of the partition of India. (The tour will run from 8 Oct – 8 Nov and will be at The Place, Bedford on 22nd Oct)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1945, two years before the partition of India, two young women – one Sikh, one Muslim – stand fast against circumstances that would separate them.Santi and Naz are best friends who only think about stealing books, swimming in the lake and spying on the local hottie. But as social unrest spreads and families and communities are torn apart, neither understands how their religions are set to divide them, having lived side-by-side all their lives. Then when Naz is betrothed to a tailor in Rawalpindi and her feelings for Santi become complex and confusing, the girls reach cross-roads with terrible consequence. Santi & Naz contributes to a conversation about postcolonial legacy whilst giving a fresh perspective on female friendship, coming of age and coming out.

Santi & Naz shows the years just before the partition of India which was set in motion by the dissolution of the British Raj and split the country into Hindu and Sikh-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, displacing over ten million people and leaving over one million dead. It has been described as the greatest humanitarian crisis of modern times, and the effects of the division can still be felt today. The show premiered at VAULT Festival in 2020 and played at the Pleasance at Edinburgh Festival Fringe after winning the Charlie Hartill Fund in 2023.

Writer Guleraana Mir said, “Santi & Naz is full of joyous moments, playfully shining a light on a moment in time that is actually a major part of British history; one that is rarely seen on stage or taught in schools. The play speaks to anyone who’s ever felt like they have no control over what’s happening to them in the world. It’s for friends and lovers, families and history buffs, and for those who know little about the Partition of India, but would like to.”

Actors Aiyana Bartlett & Farah Ashraf in Santi & Naz

The Thelmas is a female-led touring company who explore the social, political and cultural stories that matter, in a fresh and surprising way.They are led bydirector Madelaine Moore, whose productions include Santi & Naz, Ladykiller and Algorithms, and writer Guleraana Mir, whose work includes Santi & Naz, Coconut and Doctors (BBC One). Santi & Naz is a collaboration with writer afshan d’souza-lodhi (Hijabi (r)evolutions/It’s not about the Burqa), has music by Tom Penn and has been made in consultation with Eleanor Newbigin, Senior Lecturer in the history of modern South Asia at SOAS, University of London. The Thelmas celebrated their 10th anniversary in August 2024.

For more information and tickets visit: https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/santi-naz/