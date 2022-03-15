English Youth Ballet’s acclaimed ballet, Swan Lake, is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre next week.

The lavish production on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 22 and 23, will star six international principal dancers and showcase the talents of 90 young dancers from the local area.

EYB’s emotionally charged production of Swan Lake tells of love, rivalry, greed and murder.

The action takes place in the Mariinsky Theatre, where the Mariinsky Ballet are preparing for a production of Swan Lake, and the sumptuous Royal Palace of the Tsar.

Two unlikely lovers meet Odette, a dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet, and Prince Sergei, son to the Tsar.

The Tsar must ensure that Prince Sergei does not marry beneath his station.

Equally, the tyrannical Baron Von Rothbart would do anything to secure a royal patronage for his ballet company.

He would even manipulate his own daughter, Odile, to compete for the affections of the Prince.

The young cast have rehearsed for 60 hours over 10 days in rehearsal spaces at Aylesbury High School, giving them a chance to experience the working life of professional dancers.

EYB director Janet Lewis MBE said: "The cast have shown great enthusiasm and excitement in their Swan Lake rehearsals.

"The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love.

Ninety young dancers from the local area are performing at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre tonight

"Since the past year of lockdowns, with the many restrictions, they are displaying a sense of freedom that is boosting their self-confidence and wellbeing.

"The cast are working hard not only on their ballet technique but on their performance quality that expresses the part they are dancing.

"The incentive is to be back performing again in the theatre.”