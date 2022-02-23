More than 40 youngsters join Flitwick Scout Group as it launches new 'Squirrel Dreys'

More than 40 youngsters have been invested as new members of Flitwick Scout Group.

The boys and girls, aged four and five, are part of the group's new Squirrel Dreys - the first in the county.

And they had some special guests for their investitures - Flitwick's mayor Andy Snape, Vice Lord Lieutenant Chris Sharwood Smith and Flitwick Town Councillor Clare Thompson.

Darren Reeve, Lead Volunteer for Flitwick Scout Group said, “We’ve been blown away by the number of children who’ve wanted to join Squirrels. We started both Dreys in early November and within a matter of days we had nearly 40 children joining” them.

"It’s been great that some of the parents of the children have stepped forward to be volunteers with the Group.

Youngster Oscar Kitteridge said, “I love coming to Squirrels, we do fun activities, play games, have a story and sing a song. It’s a great way to start my day.”

Oscar’s father Matt added, “Squirrels has been really good for Oscar. He has gained in confidence being around children he didn’t previously know. He is so proud of the items

he makes and brings home and he is always talking about Squirrels."

The Squirrels are proving so popular that they are getting enquiries to join from across the county and beyond.

Trustee Nigel Taylor said, “When I looked at our wating list in October I saw the opportunity to set up two Dreys, one on a Thursday afternoon and the other on a Saturday morning. We contacted all of the parents of the children on our waiting list and we used social media and word of mouth to get the message out to others

". The children love coming down and the volunteers always ensure there is a packed programme. Activities we’ve run include making fruit kebabs, toasting marshmallows, trying new activities and growing cress.

"The smile on their faces when they are awarded a badge is a sight to behold.”

The group currently has 45 Squirrels, 70 Beaver Scouts (boys and girls aged six to eight) 82 Cub Scouts (boys and girls aged eight to 10), and 51 Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14).

There are also 27 Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) in an associated Explorer Unit.

To find out more,visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk

