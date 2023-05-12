News you can trust since 1845
Miniature Railway seeks new members to help run activities near Bedford

No experience is necessary but you must be over 16

By Steve BrownContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:44 BST

Summerfields Miniature Railways is looking for new members to help run their activities near Bedford and no experience is necessary.

A recruitment day will be held on Sunday May 21st to give prospective new members the opportunity to visit the site and see if you want to experience the joys of running miniature railways.

The site has over one mile of running tracks for passenger carrying trains, ground level and raised level tracks as well as a garden railway. There is a clubhouse, buffet and picnic areas. It is a family friendly railway which receives good reviews and many repeat visitors.

Members driving visitors around the trackMembers driving visitors around the track
    “Our visitor numbers are increasing for our public running days but our membership is not,” said Chairman Martin Cusden.

    “We welcome new members to join us and play an active part in running the railways. There are roles for everyone and our members have just as much fun as the visitors.”

    Many tasks are required to run the railways including drivers, guards, station staff, catering, gardeners, painters, customer liaison, signalling, electricians… just as many as for full size railways, but on a smaller scale. Members even have the opportunity to learn how to drive miniature steam locomotives.

    There are also other opportunities such as dressing up as Father Christmas or an Elf for the popular Santa days in December.

    Locomotives being preparedLocomotives being prepared
    About 24 public running days take place on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays between March and October. In addition, Charity events are held for local support groups and members chose which days they are available to help.

    “The club has a wide range of members, some ex-railway staff and others with no previous experience at all,” said Martin.

    “We welcome everyone and, in addition to our public running, there is also a social element. We have regular meetings and there is always the opportunity for a chat over a cup of coffee.”

    Anyone over 16 who is interested should attend on Sunday 21st May 10am-2pm.

    A variety of Steam locos ready for actionA variety of Steam locos ready for action
    The site is on the A600 (Bedford-Hitchin road) between Cotton End and Haynes (Nearest postcode for satnav is MK45 3BH) but look for our entrance directly off the road and not down a farm track.

    For more information visit the website or email.

    Happy visitors enjoying their rideHappy visitors enjoying their ride
    The garden railway is always popularThe garden railway is always popular
    Summerfields Miniature RailwaysSummerfields Miniature Railways
    The Raised Track is something differentThe Raised Track is something different
    A mighty locomotive in miniatureA mighty locomotive in miniature
    Authentic signalling, just like the real thing.Authentic signalling, just like the real thing.
    Extra fun at ChristmasExtra fun at Christmas
    Visitors on their way to see SantaVisitors on their way to see Santa
