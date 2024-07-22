Luxury Bedfordshire homebuilder hosts help-to-move event at Roxton development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mulberry Homes is encouraging homebuyers to visit its luxury The Grange at Roxton development to learn about the Assisted Move and Part Exchange schemes on offer.

On Saturday, August 3, Mulberry Homes will be hosting a help-to-move event where the expert sales staff are encouraging any prospective buyers to visit the development and learn more about how they can secure their dream home.

The event will talk homebuyers through the developer’s Part Exchange and Assisted Move programmes, which are ideal for homebuyers who are either looking for their dream family home, or downsizers looking for something smaller.

Part Exchange means Mulberry Homes will put an offer in on your property, and use the value of your existing home towards your new Mulberry Home, taking the hassle out of your move.

A typical street scene at Mulberry Homes’ The Grange at Roxton

Mulberry Homes’ Assisted Move scheme takes all the pressure off your hands when selling your home. Mulberry Homes will have three independent valuations carried out, whilst also taking your dream home off the market until you find a buyer.

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We’re encouraging anyone interested in a Mulberry home to come to The Grange at Roxton on Saturday, August 3 to learn more about the schemes we have on offer.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer looking to make your first step onto the property ladder, looking to upsize with an expanding family, or looking to relocate or downsize, your local Mulberry Homes development has a home for you.”

With active developments in Bedfordshire at The Grange at Roxton, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in beautiful locations.

Roxton is situated in northern Bedfordshire, and close to the Cambridgeshire town of St. Neots and city of Cambridge, with much of the surrounding land dotted with lakes, grasslands and trees. Around the village are walking trails through Roxton Park and the historic city centre.

To find out more about The Grange at Roxton, please visit the website: mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-roxton/overview/

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.