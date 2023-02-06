Kempston Library reschedules visit from Children’s Laureate
It’s happening later this month
By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 2:25pm
Waterstones Children’s Laureate, Joseph Coelho, will now visit Kempston Library on Monday, February 20.
The award-winning performance poet and children's author had originally been due to visit in January but it’s now been rescheduled.
He will be signing up for a library card and speaking to visitors and staff, as well as performing some of his poetry.
To find out more about Joseph’s visit – between 1pm to 2.15pm – call Kempston Library on 01234 276453.