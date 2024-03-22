Join a guided walk through Bedford to peek into its hidden gems and amazing history

The Bedford War Memorial along the Embankment is situated between two lovely gardens and was unveiled on 20 July 1922. It is the work of sculptor Charles Sargeant Jagger.

From the iconic statue of Pilgrims Progress author John Bunyan to the intriguing stories of Bedford’s part in the Second World War, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on a guided walking tour through the town.

These captivating strolls offer both residents and visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of Bedford's thousand-year history.

Led by qualified members of the Bedford Association of Tour Guides, each tour promises an engaging and entertaining journey through various facets of Bedford's heritage.

The bust of Bedford-born anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, which was unveiled by the Bishop of St Albans in 1999. Nelson Mandela said: "No white person has done more for South Africa then Trevor Huddleston."

Council spokesperson Sarah Gallagher said: “It’s a fantastic way to explore and appreciate the history and culture of our beloved Bedford. Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply curious about our town's past, they promise to be enlightening and enjoyable for all."

With eight different options available, walkers can choose from a diverse range of themes including the rise and fall of Bedford Castle, the silent faces of Bedford, and the jewel in Bedford's crown - the River Great Ouse and its Embankment.

Tours are scheduled to run every Sunday, the first and last Wednesday of each month, and two Saturdays during the May bank holiday weekend. Each tour is priced at £4 per person, with a discounted rate of £2 for children over eight. Bespoke tours are also available on request.

The walks typically last between an hour and a half and two hours, covering a distance of one to two miles. Advance booking is essential, with tours running until Wednesday, October 30.

Meeting points for most will be the gold post box opposite St Pauls Church, near Bedford's Old Town Hall.

However, for the Bedford’s Movers & Shakers tour, participants will gather at the top of St Loyes Street, opposite Bedford Prison.

For more information, visit www.bedford.gov.uk/guidedwalks. Alternatively, bookings can be made by calling the Box Office on 01234 718044.

For those preferring to explore at their own pace, a complimentary 45-minute self-guided tour of untold stories of Bedford High Street is available, courtesy of The Invisible Folk Walking Tour of Bedford High Street. Details can be found on the website above and free printed maps are also available from The Higgins Bedford, MK40 3XD.